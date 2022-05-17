A’s snap out of offensive funk to beat Twins 5-2

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, Sean Murphy followed with a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics ended their four-game losing streak against the Twins, beating Minnesota 5-2 on Tuesday night. Kevin Smith homered to end a long slump and help Oakland break out of its own offensive funk. The A’s went into the game with the lowest team batting average in the majors (.199) and had scored one run in each of their three previous games. Royce Lewis and Gary Sánchez each hit solo home runs for the Twins.