Nielsen list illustrates power of franchises for networks

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadcast television networks, inundated with competition from cable and streaming services, have learned the power of franchises. Last week’s Nielsen company list is a stark reminder: 12 of the 20 most popular scripted series last week were parts of existing franchises — the three “Chicago” dramas on NBC and the three “FBI” shows on CBS, for example. ABC, in announcing its new fall schedule on Tuesday, said it will try to create its own franchise by spinning off a companion version to its show “The Rookie” in the fall. CBS won the week in prime time last week, with NBC coming in second.