Arizona developer’s lawyer want to rebut US House charges

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An attorney for an Arizona real estate developer who was referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation by congressional Democrats wants to publicly rebut the allegations. Lawyer Lanny Davis said Thursday that Arizona developer Michael Ingram and former Trump administration Cabinet member David Bernhardt have been improperly accused of bribery by Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee. The panel last week sent a criminal referral that said undisclosed meetings and campaign contributions to the Trump Victory Fund appeared to lead to approval for Ingram’s massive development in southern Arizona. Bernhardt called the allegations a “pathetic effort by career politicians to fabricate news.”