Real Madrid signs deal worth $380M for Bernabéu management

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has signed a stadium management deal for the Santiago Bernabéu worth $381 million. The agreement was reached with investment firm Sixth Street and “experiences company” Legends. Real Madrid says the 360 million euros can be invested in “any of the club’s activities.” Sixth Street acquires the right to participate in the operation of certain new businesses of the Bernabéu for 20 years. Legends “will contribute its experience and knowledge in the operation of large stadiums and leisure centers, allowing for the optimization of the management” of the stadium. The deal with the U.S.-based companies comes with Madrid close to signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, who would arrive as a free agent but command a club-record salary.