Energy secretary to visit nuclear plant, discuss waste issue

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. energy secretary is planning to visit a nuclear power plant in Connecticut Friday at the invitation of the local congressional member as both work to change how spent nuclear fuel is stored nationwide to solve a decadeslong stalemate. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney are scheduled to tour the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, Connecticut. Spent fuel that was meant to be stored temporarily at nuclear plant sites nationwide is piling up. There’s renewed momentum to figure out a storage site or sites to free up the land where the waste is currently being stored.