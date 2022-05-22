Ohtani, Trout HRs back Sandoval in Angels’ 4-1 win over A’s

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff home run, and Mike Trout added a solo shot while getting three hits and two RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Patrick Sandoval struck out seven while pitching four-hit ball into the eighth inning for the Angels, who snapped a four-game skid by winning the final two games of this weekend series. Just 12 days after Angels rookie Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter at the Big A, Sandoval took a no-hitter into the fifth. Cole Irvin yielded three runs on eight hits over six innings for Oakland.