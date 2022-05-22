Wisdom, Schwindel homer as Cubs rally past Diamondbacks 5-4

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel hit consecutive homers against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 to avoid a four-game series sweep. Wisdom had a bouncer go just foul right before he connected for his ninth homer, sending a leadoff drive deep to center field. Schwindel then drove a 1-0 pitch from Kennedy into the bleachers in left for his fourth homer. Schwindel and Wisdom also hit back-to-back homers during Chicago’s 7-6 loss on Saturday.