Liverpool, Aston Villa sign highly rated youngsters

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Liverpool and Aston Villa have started building for next season by announcing the signings of highly rated youngsters. Fabio Carvalho is a 19-year-old Portuguese forward who has just helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League and is joining Liverpool on July 1. Carvalho made four appearances for Fulham in the Premier League in the 2020-21 campaign and is set for a back-up role at the Reds. Boubacar Kamara is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder who will join Villa on a free transfer when his contract with Marseille expires at the end of this month. Kamara was called up to the French national team’s senior squad for the first time this month.