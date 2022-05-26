Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died. The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago — remained under investigation. The Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed Joe Garcia’s death on Thursday to The Associated Press. The couple had been married for 24 years and had four children. There will be a Mass on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde for the Garcia family and the wider community.