Freeman’s 3-run HR, 5 RBIs, lift Dodgers over D-backs 14-1

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Freddie Freeman highlighted a five-RBI, four-hit night with a three-run homer that was his first long ball in more than a month, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 14-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. The Dodgers’ offense got off to a quick start with back-to-back doubles in the first from leadoff hitter Mookie Betts and Freeman for a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Will Smith’s single up the middle scored Freeman and made it 2-0. It was the start of a 24-hit barrage, which is the most for the Dodgers this season and the most since they had 24 hits against the Giants on Sept. 13, 2014.