More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices

By STEFANIE DAZIO, CHRISTOPHER WEBER and TERRY TANG

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pandemic-weary U.S. residents are confronting high gas prices as they decide whether to travel this Memorial Day weekend. AAA says the average gas price in the U.S. on Thursday was $4.60 per gallon. In California, it topped $6. But for some, more than two years of pandemic life has them hitting the road or taking to the skies despite a recent surge in cases. AAA estimates that more than 39 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend. A record number of almost 90% of those travelers are expected to go by car over the long weekend.