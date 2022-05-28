Betts hits leadoff HR, sparks Dodgers over D-backs 3-2

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Mookie Betts started the game with a leadoff homer, Justin Turner added four hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Betts hit his 32nd career leadoff home run, ripping a fastball from Merrill Kelly over the right-field fence for his sixth long ball over the past eight games. The 29-year-old has been the catalyst for the Dodgers, who have a 27-5 record when he scores a run. Turner added two doubles and two singles, contributing four of the team’s 10 hits. Daniel Hudson threw a scoreless ninth for his third save, working around Ketel Marte’s leadoff double.