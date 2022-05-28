Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

Cultural and arts organizations in Chinatowns across North America have worked for decades on bringing greater appreciation and visibility to these communities. But they faced an unprecedented one-two punch when the pandemic caused shutdowns and racist anti-Asian attacks increased — and continue. As painful as those events are, they also indelibly influenced the reemergence of various Chinatowns as close-knit hubs of vibrancy and culture. From a contemporary arts festival in San Francisco to night markets in New York City, advocates are making Chinatowns “museums without walls.” There has also been renewed interest in business and events from cities, companies and younger Asian Americans from outside the community.