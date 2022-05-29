Erdogan: Turkey’s Syria operation could happen ‘suddenly’

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says Ankara remains committed to rooting out a Syrian Kurdish militia from northern Syria. Without giving a timeline, Erdogan said Turkey would launch a cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which it considers a terrorist group linked to an outlawed Kurdish group that has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to reporters following his visit Saturday to Azerbaijan, says “We’ll come down on them suddenly one night.” The YPG forms the backbone of U.S.-led forces in the fight against the Islamic State group. American support for the group has infuriated Ankara and remains a major issue in their relations.