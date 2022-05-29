LEADING OFF: Rookies Witt, Gorman and Harris draw attention

By The Associated Press

Bobby Witt Jr. began the season as a highly rated prospect and looks like he’s starting to heat up. Fellow rookies Nolan Gorman and Michael Harris also are attracting attention. A day after falling a double shy of the cycle, Witt hit three doubles Saturday as the Royals beat Minnesota 7-3. The 21-year-old shortstop has 41 hits this year, including 22 for extra bases. Gorman went 4 for 4, including his first major league homer, to lead St. Louis over Milwaukee 8-3. The 22-year-old second baseman is batting .360 in eight games since making his debut this season. The 21-year-old Harris made his debut Saturday, going 1 for 3 and scoring a run for Atlanta in a 4-1 loss to Miami. The center fielder joined the Braves from Double-A.