Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A deal on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is within reach after both legislative chambers passed competing measures before ending their annual session. North Carolina is among a dozen states yet to accept the federal government’s offer to cover people who make too much to be insured by traditional Medicaid but too little to obtain private insurance. GOP leaders were adamantly opposed to expansion for years but have come around based on fiscal and health considerations. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been pushing for expansion, which could cover 600,000 low-income adults. Right now negotiations are idling, as the Senate wants additional health care reforms.

