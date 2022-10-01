Grand Opening for New Ammon and Westside libraries

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the Bonneville County Library District opens two new locations – Ammon and Westside Branches – with a ribbon cutting.

At the Ammon location, they celebrated their grand opening at 9:00 a.m. handing out bookmarks, books and backpacks.

They celebrated the opening of the Westside Branch at 1:00 p.m.

They say the libraries became possible thanks to all of the community support.

Earlier this year, the Bonneville County Library District and Idaho Falls Public Library decided to part ways because of disagreements on what residents should pay to use services.

Now, those living in Bonneville County, but outside Idaho Falls city limits, can get a library card at the new Ammon and Westside libraries at no extra cost.

The Idaho Falls Public Library reopened their doors on Saturday after adjusting to the new change.