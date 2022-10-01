Kalimuendo shines as Rennes beats Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Rennes is starting to gel after an uneven start to the French league and climbed to fifth place after beating 10-man Strasbourg 3-1. Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi was sent off for planting his studs into Benjamin Bourigeaud’s thigh in the 28th minute. Arnaud Kalimuendo took advantage in the 38th by controlling a cross from Adrien Truffert to fire into the bottom corner on the turn. Rennes doubled the lead with a low strike from Martin Terrier in the 49th. Kalimuendo set up Amine Gouiri for the third goal in the 61st. Strasbourg managed a consolation goal from a penalty by Habib Diallo in the 72nd after Rennes right back Hamari Traore brought down Kevin Gameiro.

