Idaho Falls Funland open for the summer season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- For the first time this spring FunLand in Idaho Falls turned on its rides and brought joy to many families. Many were also able to create new memories along the way.

Many of them also were able to take a trip down nostalgia lane.

"I've gone all over the place. We have done, like, Disney and things like that. But we love the rides that are here because of just the way that they feel and like to be able to introduce the octopus to my kids especially. And then like loving the fact that they have the Eli wheel. Well, it's like, oh, I love the fact that they have some things that it's like, if they didn't have these here, these guys wouldn't get the chance to experience it," Mindy Jackson said.

Mindy was at FunLand with her daughter Carina who was celebrating her birthday. They shared how much fun they were having on Carina's special day. Mindy also said having enjoyed FunLand as a kid she was thankful for all the work put in so she could have fun at the park with her daughter.

"it's just great to be able to pass it down to the kids, and there's not many places you can go to get this kind of experience anymore," Mindy said.

The Shurtliss Family also were having fun at FunLand. They said the secret to their fun was no secret at all.

"Probably the Rides and Hanging out together," Taylor Shurtliss said.

"Yeah Both," Gracyn Shurtliss said.

They also checked out the Idaho Falls Zoo which is just across the street for FunLand. Taylor and Gracyn's dad said it was great seeing how close everything was.

"Maximzing our Saturday," Mr. Shurtliss said.

He asked his kids if they were having fun which resulted in an enthusiastic shout of Fun.

Gracyn and Taylor also gave a piece of Warning or Wisdom depending on how you want to enjoy the Octopus ride.

"Don't Wave when you're in the Octopus," Taylor said.

"He (the ride operator) says if you wave he will let everyone go as fast as he can," Gracyn said.

FunLand is across from the Idaho Falls Zoo in Tautphus Park it is open from 11 am- 5pm on Weekends and on Monday's from Noon-8pm.

For more information on the park you can find it here.