LSU’s Sevyn Banks hurt on opening kickoff, carted off field

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff against Auburn and taken to a local hospital for tests. Banks was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field after the entire team came onto the field in support. LSU posted on Twitter that Banks underwent tests at East Alabama Medical Center and “was alert and mobile.” The school said he was cleared to return to the stadium under the care of team doctors. Banks was called for targeting on the play. He is a graduate transfer from Ohio State.

