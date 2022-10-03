Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk a hard-hitting ‘pain in the neck’

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has become a “pain in the neck” in the middle of Toronto’s star-studded lineup, according to rival Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He means it as a compliment. In a loaded offensive lineup led by George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kirk gives the wild-card Blue Jays yet another All-Star caliber offensive talent. Although his squat build hardly looks intimidating, he’s been a force at the plate. The 23-year-old is hitting .289 with 14 homers and a .796 OPS.

