Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Ostrava

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava. The 21-year-old Parks earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal. The 144th-ranked Parks ousted former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the opening round and showed off her power by hitting 59 winners against Sakkari, compared to just nine for her opponent.

