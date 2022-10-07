Greece: Gales stall efforts to find missing migrants

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Officials say strong winds are hampering efforts around two Greek islands to search for at least 10 migrants believed to be missing after shipwrecks left 23 people dead. A dinghy and a sailboat sank in two separate incidents off the islands of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey, and Kythira, south of the Greek mainland. The latter prompted a dramatic nighttime rescue, with survivors hauled to safety up cliffs. Greece’s prime minister said neighbor Turkey is not doing enough to stop human traffickers.

By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.