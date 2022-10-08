Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two scores, and No. 23 Mississippi State beat Arkansas 40-17. Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and notched the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray. Arkansas played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was out with an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.

