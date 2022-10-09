Man charged with murder in Detroit-area hotel shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Detroit hotel employee and barricading himself in a room for hours has been charged with murder. Reichsrd Williams-Lewis was denied bond during a court appearance Sunday, three days after the incident at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn. Williams-Lewis is accused of fatally shooting a 55-year-old employee on the hotel’s third floor. Investigators say he also shot at another employee and pointed a rifle at a guest and another worker. Police say the incident began when Williams-Lewis was confronted by staff for being loud and disturbing other guests. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the evidence is “alarming.” She says “no place is sacred” when it comes to gun violence.

