Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona

SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they are investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details. A Phoenix TV station reports witnesses told them that 14 horses were found in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest with fatal gunshot wounds to the abdomen, face and between the eyes. The Forest Service says the dead horses were found near Forest Road 25 on the Alpine and Springerville Ranger districts. Meanwhile, a $20,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada last November.

