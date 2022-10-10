Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has intensified its crackdown on Kurdish areas in the country’s west as protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police rage on. Activists say riot police fired into at least one neighborhood in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province. Amnesty International and the White House’s national security adviser criticized the violence targeting demonstrators angered by the death of Mahsa Amini. Meanwhile, some oil workers Monday joined the protests at two key refinery complexes, for the first time linking an industry key to Iran’s theocracy to the unrest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.