Yankees’ Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson went into a home run trot too soon, and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland right-hander Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Sure the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, the veteran slugger put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag. Little did Donaldson realize, the ball was still in play. It ricocheted off the top of the fence right back to rookie Óscar González, and Donaldson was tagged out scrambling back to first base.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.