Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay home amid security fears

THE HAGUE (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to give up on student life in Amsterdam and continue living at home in her parents’ palace. It is the latest indication of the threat that organized crime gangs pose to Dutch society. Queen Maxima told reporters that her eldest daughter, Amalia, “can’t leave home” and that it has “enormous consequences for her life.” A visibly emotional Maxima said that the princess is continuing her studies despite security concerns. The rare insight into the royal house’s sense of unease is indicative of wider fears regarding the danger posed by criminal gangs in the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe.

