Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies

PARIS (AP) — Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France are seriously disrupting fuel supplies as the left-wing CGT union has rejected a deal over a pay increase. Two other unions, the CFDT and CFE-CGC which represent a majority of the group’s French workers, agreed overnight with TotalEnergies on a 7% pay rise and a financial bonus. The deal is pending approval from union members. The CGT rejected the deal on Friday, holding out for a 10% pay rise and called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday across French industry.

