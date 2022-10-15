AP source: Warriors, Poole finalizing $140M, 4-year deal

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement. Poole is entering his fourth season with the Warriors and has seen his numbers improve each season. Poole was punched by Warriors teammate Draymond Green during an altercation in practice on Oct. 5. Green took a few days away from the team and returned this week.

