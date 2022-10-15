Lorient held to 0-0 by 10-man Reims in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lorient has missed the occasion to move to the top of the French league after drawing with 10-man Reims 0-0. The Brittany side would have leapfrogged leader Paris Saint-Germain in the lead by extending its excellent run to a seventh consecutive win. But Lorient could not find a breach in Reims’ solid defense. PSG and Lorient are level on points. PSG hosts third-placed Marseille on Sunday, with only three points separating those bitter rivals.

