NC State QB Devin Leary out for season, will have surgery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season. The school says he’ll have surgery next week to repair a torn pectoral muscle. Leary was the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year. There is no damage to his throwing shoulder and he’s expected to make a full recovery. Leary was injured last week in the No. 15 Wolfpack’s 19-17 victory over Florida State and left the game late in the third quarter. A school official said Leary made the trip to Syracuse for Saturday’s game against he No. 18 Orange. Graduate transfer Jack Chambers will make his first start for the Wolfpack.

