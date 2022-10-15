Sri Lanka steps up search for navy boat with 6 aboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have stepped up a search for a navy boat that went missing a month ago along with six sailors while patrolling in the Indian Ocean off the island nation. A navy spokesman says the sailors ventured out from Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Sept. 16 on a regular patrol and a day later, the navy had lost communication with the boat. He says they suspect the boat might have developed an engine trouble and drifted to the open sea after getting caught in a heavy current. Sri Lanka’s navy conducts regular patrols to crack down on smuggling. In recent months, the navy has successfully carried out several missions targeting narcotic and human traffickers, arresting dozens.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.