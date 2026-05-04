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Child found alone in Rexburg reunited with family

KIFI/Braydon Wilson
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today at 1:29 PM
Published 1:51 PM

Rexburg, Idaho (KIFI) — Rexburg City police found a child alone at a local apartment complex and have safely reunited her with her family.

According to the Rexburg City Facebook page, officers found the child around 10 a.m. at the Mesa Falls Apartments. Initially, the department was unable to identify her or find her parents.

However, after asking the community for tips in a social media post, the department confirmed the child has been located and reunited with her family.

The department also thanked the public for helping assist in the search.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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