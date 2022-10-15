Wolves move out of EPL drop zone and leave Forest bottom
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers has moved out of the English Premier League relegation zone and left Nottingham Forest there after a 1-0 win. Ruben Neves’ penalty separated the two strugglers. Neves converted from the spot after 56 minutes at Molineux to secure the manager-less home team only it’s second league win. Forest missed a golden opportunity to share the points when Brennan Johnson’s 79th-minute penalty was saved by Jose Sa.