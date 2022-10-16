Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Pittsburgh Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary. But Brady and the Buccaneers struggled against the much-maligned Steelers, as Tampa Bay reached the red zone three times, but settled for field goals. And when the Buccaneers found the end zone late in the fourth quarter, Brady’s 2-point try came up short, as Pittsburgh ultimately prevailed with a 20-18 victory.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.