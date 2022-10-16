Brissett, Browns handed most lopsided loss of season by Pats

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett committed three turnovers, their defense allowed a season high in points, and their fans lustily booed them throughout the second half. A once-promising season is turning ugly in Cleveland. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the New England Patriots rolled to a 38-15 victory, handing the Browns their third consecutive loss and their most lopsided defeat of the year. New England turned Brissett’s three giveaways into 17 points and scored another touchdown off a fumble by punt returner Chester Rogers. Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett became Cleveland’s career sack leader, but re-injured his left shoulder in the fourth quarter.

