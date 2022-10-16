No Blanc effect: Lyon loses 3-2 at Rennes in French league

PARIS (AP) — Laurent Blanc could not turn Lyon’s fortunes around in his first match in charge. The former Bordeaux and PSG coach was appointed last week as the replacement for Peter Bosz with the mission of putting the seven-time champions back on track. His arrival did not produce an immediate effect, though, and Lyon lost 3-2 at Rennes to extend its current winless run to six matches. Nantes moved out of the relegation zone with a 4-1 thrashing of last-place Brest. Ajaccio drew 1-1 at Troyes and Auxerre was held 1-1 at home by Nice.

