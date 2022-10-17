Kirby Dach scores in OT as Canadiens beat Penguins 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored 3:09 into overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Cole Caufield also scored, and Kaiden Guhle had two assists. It was Dach’s first goal since he was acquired in a July trade with Chicago. Evgeni Malkin had two goals for Pittsburgh, and Bryan Rust had two assists. DeSmith made 36 saves.

