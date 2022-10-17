No Bones when Dallas Stars host Jets without their new coach

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars will have to wait for a reunion with the coach who took them to the Stanley Cup Final just more than two years ago. Rick Bowness is now Winnipeg’s coach. The 67-year-old coach missed the Jets’ game in Dallas on Monday night because of a positive COVID-19 test, and also missed the season opener Friday. Stars captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin both spoke fondly about Bowness, and still keep in touch with him. The Stars go to Winnipeg on November 8, and the Jets will be back in Dallas on Nov. 25 to wrap up the regular-season series.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.