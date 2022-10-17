Pakistani flood victims in worst-hit province return home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say that more than half of the flood victims in the country’s worst-hit Sindh province have returned to their homes over the past three weeks as the water gradually receded. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited on Monday a remote district in Sindh and traveled from there to another flood-stricken province, Baluchistan. Flood waters are gradually receding in both provinces, as well as elsewhere in Pakistan, engulfed since mid-June in unprecedented monsoon rains and floods that have killed 1,719 people in the impoverished South Asian country. At one point in August, more than half a million people were living in tents in Pakistan.

