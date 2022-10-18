Toronto’s Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the players’ association. Insigne scored six goals in 11 matches. He took over as highest-paid player from Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8.153 million. Before this year, the high was Zlatan Ibrahimović’s $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019. Toronto also signed forward Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus. He has a $3.125 million salary and $6.256 million in total compensation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.