Vilardi leads Kings to 4-3 shootout win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist in regulation in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Matt Roy had two third-period goals and Cal Petersen made 31 saves in regulation and overtime and denied all three Nashville attempts in the shootout to help extend the Kings’ winning streak to three. Cody Glass, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros made 32 saves. After winning a pair of season-opening games against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, the Predators have dropped three in a row. Roy sent it to overtime, scoring with 2:08 remaining in the third.

