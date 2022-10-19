Dortmund advances in German Cup with 2-0 win at Hannover

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has advanced to the third round of the German Cup with a 2-0 win at second-division club Hannover. The 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko forced an own goal from Bright Arrey-Mbi in the 11th minute and 19-year-old Jude Bellingham sealed the win with a penalty in 71st. It was just Dortmund’s third win from nine games across all competitions. Freiburg also advanced while Werder Bremen was knocked out with a loss on penalties at Paderborn. Bayern Munich was to play at Augsburg later, when Bundesliga leader Union Berlin was hosting Heidenheim.

