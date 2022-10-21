Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing

There’s been a bump in the road in Steven Gerrard’s seemingly natural managerial journey to the helm of his beloved Liverpool. Gerrard was fired as Aston Villa manager on Thursday night after less than a year in charge. It leaves his managerial reputation in a tough-to-judge spot given how successful he was in 3 1/2 years at Rangers where he won the Scottish league. Many see Gerrard as a potential heir to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Klopp’s latest contract runs to 2026. Gerrard’s gamble on making playmaker Philippe Coutinho the heartbeat of his team didn’t pay off and Villa ended up being boring to watch in his final months in charge.

