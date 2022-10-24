Salmon-Challis National Forest reports 1 new fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had one new fire in the last week. To date, there have been 52 wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 47 of those reported fires are out.

Votler (October 19): The one acre fire was located approximately one mile west of Gibbonsville on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire burning in grass, Ponderosa pine, and dead and down timber is out. The fire was likely human caused.

Cabin (October 16): The one acre fire was located approximately 18 miles southeast of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District. The fire burning in spruce and fir is out. The fire is likely human caused.

Cedarville Fire (October 16): The one acre fire is located approximately 18 miles southeast of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District. The fire is burning in spruce and fir is 100% contained and controlled. The fire is likely human caused.

Patterson Fire (September 29): The lightning fire is estimated at 263 acres. The fire is located approximately 13 miles southeast of May on the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District. The fire is burning in subalpine and Douglas fir, precipitation was received over the fire area throughout the weekend. The fire is under a combination of a point protection and confine and contain strategies. This strategy focuses operations on protecting valued resources such as structures, natural resources, cultural resources, and other property. Risk to responders and public safety is the number priority for the Patterson Fire.

Norton (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 9,278 acre fire burning in subalpine fir, Douglas fir, sagebrush, and grass is in steep rugged terrain. Fire activity is minimal, the fire is smoldering, precipitation was received over the fire area throughout the weekend. The fire is under a point protection strategy, fire managers are utilizing air resources to determine action points and assess values in the vicinity. Fire managers continue to assess the fire using aircraft. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8308/.

Moose (July 17): The 130,198 acre fire is 80% contained. An Incident Commander (IC) and IC Trainee along with two engines and a helicopter are assigned to the fire. Starting late Friday, precipitation fell across the fire area, rain in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations. Crews have been evaluating fire effects in the Municipal Watershed. Initial assessments show fire effects are not detrimental to the health of the watershed. Ongoing information about the fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8249/.

Woodtick (July 14): The lightning fire started as two separate fires approximately six miles west, northwest of Meyers Cove on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 9,834 acre fire burning in timber, grass, and brush is in steep rugged terrain. Fire activity is minimal, the fire is smoldering, precipitation was received over the fire area throughout the weekend. The fire is under a point protection and confine and contain strategies with risk to responders and public safety being the top priority. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8253/.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire. Never leave a campfire unattended. Always add water, stir it, and make sure all embers are out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave!

Nationally, there are 13 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 29 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.