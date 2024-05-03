Skip to Content
Idaho

Are car chases increasing?

By
today at 5:03 PM
Published 5:08 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There seems to be a lot more car chases in eastern Idaho lately.

A few recent ones were e in Blackfoot, Teton Pass and the one that involved spike strips in Fremont County.

We asked local police departments if high speed pursuits are increasing.

They said they might pick up during certain times of the year like times when there's a lot more traffic. For example, around holidays.

Police departments also said one reason there might seem to be more high speed chases is the public has easier access to learning about the pursuits.

“I think social media plays a large part in it. People seeing more, hear about it more. Obviously, everybody with their phone, you know, can record or see these interactions. So I think it's just more out visible to the public than it has been in the past," Sgt. Justin Ward said.

Sergeant Ward said Idaho State Police does trainings year-round for pursuing vehicles.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

