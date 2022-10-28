‘Vicious, biased’: Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company. The former president on Friday called the Manhattan judge “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post — just days before the case’s first court hearing. Trump has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past. The ex-president coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints he shouldn’t be forced as a politician to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections. Trump has been laying groundwork for a possible comeback run for president in 2024. A court spokesperson said Engoron had no comment.

