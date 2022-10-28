Young scores 36 points, Hawks down Pistons again 136-112

DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young had 36 points and 12 assists in just three quarters and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Cade Cunningham’s career-high 35 points to beat the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, 136-112. Young scored 35 points when the Hawks won the first matchup 118-113 on Wednesday. Dejounte Murray had 26 points for Atlanta, which outscored the Pistons 67-45 in the second half. Onyeka Okongwu added 16 points, Aaron Holiday scored 14 and De’Andre Hunter chipped in 12. Cunningham added nine rebounds and eight assists despite foul trouble but the Pistons dropped their fifth straight.

